Baaghi 4 Vs The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff Starrer Springs A Surprise, Vivek Agnihotri's Movie Struggles With Low Biz

Baaghi 4 Vs The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 1: Two new Hindi releases are up against each other at the box office this week. On one hand is Tiger Shroff's A rated action thriller Baaghi 4, on the other is director Vivek Agnihotri's controversial movie depicting the communal riots in West Bengal in 1946 - The Bengal Files. Here's how the two movies performed at the box office on their respective opening days.

Baaghi 4 opens better than expected

Baaghi 4 had decent advance booking collection which touch the ₹5 crore mark. Due to high interest on the release day and its genre, the action film ended up earning ₹12 crore in India. Baaghi 4, however, is not the biggest opener in the franchise. It falls behind Baaghi 3, which had minted ₹ 17.5 crore on day 1 in 2020 despite releasing around the pandemic time. Meanwhile, Baaghi 2 (2018) had collected ₹25.10 crore in its opening, and the first Baaghi had minted ₹11.85 crore back in 2016.

Baaghi 4 is directed by A Harsha

Baaghi also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Bajwa and marks the Bollywood debut of Miss Universe winner Harnaaz Sandhu. The movie is directed by A Harsha.

The Bengal Files witnesses a slow start

The Bengal Files collected less than ₹1.8 crore on its opening day in India. It has been mired in a controversy over its subject matter. Many have also accused director Vivek Agnihotri of making Hindu propaganda movies and the director is once again facing the heat.

The Kashmir Files and The Bengal Files are directed by Vivek Agnihotri