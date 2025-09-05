Updated 5 September 2025 at 23:05 IST
Baaghi 4 Vs The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff Starrer Springs A Surprise, Vivek Agnihotri's Movie Struggles With Low Biz
Hindi releases Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files faced a stiff competition from the Hollywood release The Conjuring: Last Rites. The three movies hit the big screens on September 5 in a three-way clash.
Baaghi 4 Vs The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 1: Two new Hindi releases are up against each other at the box office this week. On one hand is Tiger Shroff's A rated action thriller Baaghi 4, on the other is director Vivek Agnihotri's controversial movie depicting the communal riots in West Bengal in 1946 - The Bengal Files. Here's how the two movies performed at the box office on their respective opening days.
Baaghi 4 opens better than expected
Baaghi 4 had decent advance booking collection which touch the ₹5 crore mark. Due to high interest on the release day and its genre, the action film ended up earning ₹12 crore in India. Baaghi 4, however, is not the biggest opener in the franchise. It falls behind Baaghi 3, which had minted ₹ 17.5 crore on day 1 in 2020 despite releasing around the pandemic time. Meanwhile, Baaghi 2 (2018) had collected ₹25.10 crore in its opening, and the first Baaghi had minted ₹11.85 crore back in 2016.
Baaghi also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Bajwa and marks the Bollywood debut of Miss Universe winner Harnaaz Sandhu. The movie is directed by A Harsha.
The Bengal Files witnesses a slow start
The Bengal Files collected less than ₹1.8 crore on its opening day in India. It has been mired in a controversy over its subject matter. Many have also accused director Vivek Agnihotri of making Hindu propaganda movies and the director is once again facing the heat.
The Bengal Files had poor advance bookings, earning just under ₹20 lakh in pre-sales. Day 1 collections were underwhelming and almost half of what his blockbuster hit The Kashmir Files (₹3.55 crore) earned on day 1 back in 2022. With a positive word of mouth, The Kashmir Files managed to soar at the box office and ended up collecting over ₹340 crore worldwide. It remains to be seen if The Bengal Files manages to pick up over the remaining weekend.
