Kingston On OTT: When and Where To Watch GV Prakash Starrer Tamil Horror Film Online

Kingston Movie OTT Release: GV Prakash Kumar's latest adventure horror-thriller, written and directed by Kamal Prakash is finally set for its OTT debut. Alongside this, the streaming partners have also announced the film's world television premiere, amid speculation about its release date. Starring Divyabharathi as the female lead, the movie hit theatres on March 7 and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

When and where to watch the Tamil horror film Kingston?

As per reports, ZEE Group has acquired the post-theatrical digital streaming and satellite rights for the horror film starring GV Prakash Kumar and Divyabharathi at a reasonable price. They have secured streaming rights for all languages. After its OTT release, the film will be available with subtitles.

There were rumours that Kingston would premiere on April 4, but the makers and streaming partners officially announced its OTT release on April 13, on Zee5 along with its world TV premiere on Zee Tamil.

Is Kingston worth watching?

The film Kingston takes place in the coastal village of Thoovathur, Tamil Nadu, shifting between the present and 1982. A curse once forced the villagers to abandon fishing and leave their homes. In the present, Kingston (GV Prakash Kumar) works for a smuggling gang in Thoothukudi, led by Thomas (Sabumon Abdusamad), to earn more money. After an unexpected incident, he decides to leave the gang and return to his village to restore fishing. What is the curse? What happens to Kingston? Does he manage to break it?