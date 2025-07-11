Kuberaa OTT Release Date: Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni And Rashmika Mandanna Starrer To Stream On Prime Video, Know When To Watch | Image: X

Kuberaa OTT Release Date: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Jim Sarbh, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer hit the big screens on June 20 and received glowing reviews from both audiences and critics. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, this crime drama became a box office success, grossing ₹132 crore worldwide in just 16 days. After ruling the theatres, the multi-starrer is all set to make its OTT debut. Kuberaa will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 18.

Streaming giant announced Kuberaa OTT release date

Prime Video’s official page posted the striking poster of the film on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “a simple man, and the not so simple journey of his redemption arc ✨ #KuberaaOnPrime, July 18.”

Viewers can stream Kuberaa in Tamil and Telugu, with dubbed versions available in Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

What is Kuberaa about?