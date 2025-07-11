Kuberaa OTT Release Date: Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni And Rashmika Mandanna Starrer To Stream On Prime Video, Know When To Watch

Updated 11 July 2025 at 14:13 IST
Kuberaa OTT Release Date: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Jim Sarbh, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer hit the big screens on June 20 and received glowing reviews from both audiences and critics. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, this crime drama became a box office success, grossing ₹132 crore worldwide in just 16 days. After ruling the theatres, the multi-starrer is all set to make its OTT debut. Kuberaa will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 18.
Prime Video’s official page posted the striking poster of the film on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “a simple man, and the not so simple journey of his redemption arc ✨ #KuberaaOnPrime, July 18.”
Viewers can stream Kuberaa in Tamil and Telugu, with dubbed versions available in Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Set in the raw and harsh streets of Mumbai, Kuberaa follows a beggar’s unexpected journey from poverty to power. The story explores the dark sides of wealth and control, delving into greed, ambition, and the moral struggles faced by a once-honest man caught in a corrupt world. At its heart is Deva, a homeless man drawn into a twisted web involving Neeraj, a powerful businessman, and Deepak, a disgraced CBI officer. Chaithanya Pingali has written the screenplay alongside Sekhar Kammula. Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Ajay Kaikala have produced the film.
