Lilo & Stitch OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Maia Kealoha Starrer Online

Lilo & Stitch OTT Release: Live-action animated remake of Disney's 2002 traditionally animated film Lilo & Stitch, released in May 2025. Starring Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong and Billy Magnussen, the movie is now set to make its debut on an OTT platform. The movie broke several records at the box office despite earning mixed responses from critics and the audience.

When and where to watch Lilo & Stitch

The official Instagram page of JioHotstar shared a new poster of Lilo & Stitch and announced that the film will release on the digital platform on September 3. The film will be available in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. "Aloha, adventure! The new Lilo & Stitch streaming September 3 onwards in English, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada, only on #JioHotstar," read the caption.

Soon after the post was dropped, excited fans took to the comment section, thanking the makers. However, a section of the internet asked for the Telugu version of the film. "Hey EP! Telugu Language, what sin you have done man.. What happened to dub in Telugu?" wrote a user. Another wrote, “Where Is Telugu Audio. Has Already Released In Theaters.”

The film has become the second-highest-grossing film of 2025 and the highest-grossing live-action/animated hybrid in history, being the first of its kind to gross over $1 billion. It surpassed The Smurfs ($563 million in 2011) to become the highest-grossing live-action/animated film of all time.

Lilo & Stitch 2 is in making

After witnessing the success of Lilo & Stitch, the makers decided to make the second installment of the movie and announced it in June. The official Instagram page of Disney shared a video welcoming Chris Sanders as a writer. "Should’ve known he couldn’t keep a secret. A 626 day surprise: #LiloAndStitch 2 is now in development!" read the caption.