Maa OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Kajol's First-ever Horror Thriller Online?

Maa Ott Release Date: Kajol's first-ever horror film received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, but managed a fair run at the box office. Now, the mythological horror thriller is set for its OTT premiere. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film will stream on Netflix from August 22.

When and where to watch Kajol starrer Maa online?

Netflix India announced the release date of Maa on their official Instagram handle. The caption read, "Jab rakshak ek maa ho to har bhakshak ki haar hogi (When the mother turns protector, the destroyer will be defeated). Watch Maa, releasing on August 22, only on Netflix."

All about the Maa movie

Directed by Vishal Furia and backed by Devgn Films and Jio Studios, the film features Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma. The story takes place in the fictional village of Chandrapur, where a daitya terrorises the locals and demands the sacrifice of young girls. Inspired by the myth of Goddess Kali and the demon Raktabija, the film forms part of the Shaitaan universe.

Maa hit theatres on 27 June, clashing with Kannappa and Sonakshi Sinha’s Nikita Roy.