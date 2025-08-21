A Smiling Mammootty Features In Kerala Police's Awareness Video Amid Comeback Buzz After Health Scare | Watch

The hype surrounding Mammootty's comeback is sky high. The Malayalam star, who featured in two movies this year - Dominic and the Ladies' Purse and Bazooka - has been away from the sets and the public eye due to undisclosed health issues. He is all set to feature in the upcoming Kalamkaval, and is said to have bounced back well from his ailment.

Joining film industry colleagues, close friends and family members and fans in welcoming the actor back after his reported health scare was the Kerala Police, which shared an awareness video featuring him. The clip shows Mammootty from his 2019 film Unda, where the veteran actor plays the role of a cop. The caption of the video, written in Malayalam, roughly translates to, "We will always be with you. For help, dial 112." While the post was a public safety reminder, the Bramayugam actor's fans saw it as a subtle welcome to Mammootty after his brief, health-related break.

"Kerala police also informs Mammookka's come back," commented one. Another one said, "No one can show Mammookka's comeback more than this (sic)." Glimpses of a smiling Mammootty filled the fans' hearts with unparalled joy.

Mammootty was last seen in Bazooka | Image: X

Meanwhile, in Kalamkaval, which is Mammootty's next film, he will be seen in the role of a cop. The movie is helmed by Jithin K Jose's and marks his directorial debut. He is best known as the writer of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kurup, which emerged as a major success at the box office in 2021.

Kalamkaval poster featuring Mammootty | Image: X