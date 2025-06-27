Maa OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Kajol's Supernatural Horror Film Online

Kajol's recently released film Maa is earning mixed reviews from critics and the audience. Owing to this, it might suffer at the box office on the opening day. Amid this, it has been reported that the makers have signed the streaming rights with one of the OTT giants.

When and where will Maa be released online?

According to reports, Maa will make its digital debut on Netflix after its theatrical run. The makers are yet to announce the release date, but usually, the window of Hindi movies is after 45 to 60 days of theatrical release. Which means that the film might premiere in August on an OTT platform.

Maa box office collection day 1 (early estimates)

Accordingly to Sacnilk, the horror flick has collected ₹1.73 crore at the box office since morning. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, had an overall 14.16 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday, with 8.23 per cent in the morning and 20.8 per cent in the afternoon. Seeing the pace, it is unlikely for the movie to earn in double digits, but the collection might witness a rise towards evening as it's Friday, and soon it'll enter the weekend.

Helmed by Vishal Furia and produced by Devgn Films and Jio Studios, the film stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma, apart from Kajol. It is set in the fictional village of Chandrapur. A daitya haunts the village and demands the sacrifice of young girls. The story draws inspiration from the mythological tale of Goddess Kali and the demon Raktabija. It is part of the Shaitaan universe.

What's next for Kajol