Kannapaa Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Vishnu Manchu Starrer Will Fail To Break Into Top 5 Tollywood Openers Of 2025 Despite Starry Cameos Of Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal

Kannapaa Box Office Collection: Vishnu Manchu's mythological drama finally hit the theatres today, June 27. The film opened to rave reviews from critics and the audience, with everyone praising Vishnu and Prabhas' performance. Seeing the reviews, it seems the movie is set to earn well at the box office, but it still might enter the top 5 Tollywood openers.

Kannappa box office collection day 1 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned ₹4.89 crore at the box office since morning. Owing to the positive word of mouth, the collection might witness a spike and earn in double digits. In Hindi, the film is expected to earn between ₹50-70 lakh on the opening day. If it happens so, then the film would be able to beat Dhanush and Nagarjuna's Hindi collection, which was ₹23 lakh.

However, we will have to wait until 10 PM as the final figure will be updated then.

Netizens' verdict on Kannappa

The movie buffs were amazed to see Vishnu as Kannappa and said that the last 30 minutes of the movie define his career. While Vishnu earned a wide range of praise, Prabhas stole the limelight with his cameo. However, they all complained of a slow first half. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel called Vishnu Manchu's performance as Kannappa "top-notch" and added that his acting in the last 15 minutes of the movie, where he donates his eyes, could define his career. "Overall, Kanappa is a good film. The slow pace and modest production values are its weak points, but the last 40 minutes featuring Vishnu Manchu's memorable performance, along with Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, and Prabhas as Rudra, make it worth watching," wrote Kadel.



A fan urged others to watch the movie and said the first half is slow, but the second half is pure devotion and is structured properly. "Prabhas Anna and Vishnu Manchu Anna did very well. The last 25 minutes of the film were pure goosebumps for me. The theatre went silent, and everyone synced with the emotion. Honestly great cinema for the weekend in my opinion," wrote a fan.

A movie buff pointed out the weak points in the film, but still urged the audience to watch the film, "No words to express my feelings. Chala bagundi movie, must watch!! Devotional climax. A couple of duets, bad camera quality in some scenes and a few CGI scenes are flaws, but ignore them. Overall Energetic action by Vishnu and Mohanbabu garu!!"

All about Kannappa?