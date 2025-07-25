Maargan OTT Release Date: Vijay Antony-Ajay Dishan's Crime Thriller Now Streaming - Know When And Where To Watch | Image: X

Maargan: Vijay Antony and Ajay Dishan's murder mystery is all set to make its OTT debut after a month of a successful run in theatres. The Tamil crime thriller marks the directorial debut of Leo John Paul and received decent reviews from audiences and critics. After minting ₹14.39 Crores at the boxoffice, the movie is streaming on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video starting from today, July 25, 2025.

Maargan OTT release: Know everything

The film is released on Prime Video today for viewers in India. On the same day, Tentkotta will begin streaming it from 25 July 2025. The platform confirmed the news on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating that Maargan will be available exclusively on Tentkotta outside India.

“When shadows speak, the devil listens,” read Tentkotta’s official post. #Maargan: The Black Devil is ready to take over. After nearly a month in cinemas, the movie is now set for its digital premiere.

Also Read: Coolie Craze! US Premiere Shows Ticket Sale More Than Doubles In 24 Hours, Rajinikanth Starrer Mints ₹2.5 Crore

The story of Maargan follows a chilling serial killer who uses a mysterious serum to turn women's bodies black before targeting them. Dhruv, a newly appointed and highly capable ADGP, takes charge of the investigation as the police work to catch the culprit. He soon uncovers a disturbing pattern behind the murders.

Determined to bring the killer to justice, Dhruv chases down clues and speaks to witnesses, only to face an enemy far more dangerous than he had imagined.

Vijay Antony plays the lead role, supported by strong performances from Ajay Dhishan, Kumar Natarajan, P. Samuthirakani, Ramachandran Durairaj, Mahanadi Shankar, and Vinod Sagar.