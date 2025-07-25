Coolie Craze! US Premiere Shows Ticket Sale More Than Doubles In 24 Hours, Rajinikanth Starrer Mints ₹2.5 Crore

Coolie: Rajinikanth starrer action drama is all set to storm the box office on August 14. Lokesh Kanagaraj has raised the anticipation by saying that he has crafted "something special" for the Tamil superstar. The teaser and the 3 singles released so far have generated excitement for the movie and the craze is palpable in the US too, where the pre-sales for the premiere show have begun on a very strong note.

There is still almost three weeks to go for Coolie release. According to Venky Box Office, the premiere shows in the US are open for booking in 181 locations and Coolie has already sold over 1 lakh tickets, collecting $291,323 or ₹2.52 crore aprox. By this time a day ago, Coolie had sold 4570 tickets, collecting $128,747 or ₹1.15 crore from 240 shows playing across 110 locations.

Since the early numbers are promising, the sales will witness a further boost as the release date nears.

Is Coolie part of LCU?

While director Lokesh Kanagaraj had earlier busted rumours of Coolie being part of his famed Lokesh Cinematic Universe or LCU, chatter began again when it was reported recently that Kamal Haasan has been roped in by the director to give his voiceover in the Rajinikanth starrer. Given the common themes of LCU and Coolie are smuggling and gang lords, some believed that the latter is indeed a part of LCU and the director is keeping it low key till the movie releases.

Rajinikanth stars in Coolie | Image: X