Mahabharat OTT Release Date: AI-reimagined Mythological Web Series Will Stream On WAVES From...
AI-reimagined Mahabharat: Leveraging advanced AI tools, the series rebuilds the vast Mahabharat universe, its characters, battlefields, emotions, and moral dilemmas with cinematic scale and striking realism.
Mahabharat OTT Release: One of the famous mythologies, Mahabharat, is all set to return on the small screen. An AI-reimagined series is all set to stream exclusively on WAVES OTT and Television. This first-of-its-kind collaboration pairs the legacy and nationwide reach of India's public broadcaster with the creative innovation of a next-generation media network.
When to watch the Mahabharat series on WAVES OTT & Television?
The show will first stream on WAVES OTT on October 25, followed by its telecast on Doordarshan every Sunday at 11 AM starting November 2, 2025. The official X handle of Press Information Bureau (PIB) unveiled the two posters of the show and wrote, "India’s Greatest Epic returns! @prasarbharati & Collective Media Network partner to reimagine Mahabharat for today’s generation — blending heritage with cutting-edge AI innovation. Premieres on @WAVES_OTT (25 Oct) & @DDNational (2 Nov, Sun 11 AM). A journey of Virasat & Vikas for a new generation."
All about AI-reimagined Mahabharat
Leveraging advanced AI tools, the series rebuilds the vast Mahabharat universe, its characters, battlefields, emotions, and moral dilemmas with cinematic scale and striking realism. The project embodies the spirit of Make in India and Digital India, showcasing how heritage and innovation can move forward together.
Reflecting on the partnership, Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, remarked, “Like millions of Indians, I grew up watching the classic Mahabharat on television every Sunday. It was an experience that shaped my imagination and my connection to our culture. With Mahabharat, our hope is to give today’s generation a similar touchstone that feels as immersive and unifying as it did for us, but told through the possibilities of today’s technology. This is about bhakti and pragati walking together to create something that is both deeply rooted in tradition and boldly forward-looking.”
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 10 October 2025 at 15:46 IST