Mahabharat OTT Release Date: AI-reimagined Mythological Web Series Will Stream On WAVES From...

Mahabharat OTT Release: One of the famous mythologies, Mahabharat, is all set to return on the small screen. An AI-reimagined series is all set to stream exclusively on WAVES OTT and Television. This first-of-its-kind collaboration pairs the legacy and nationwide reach of India's public broadcaster with the creative innovation of a next-generation media network.

When to watch the Mahabharat series on WAVES OTT & Television?

The show will first stream on WAVES OTT on October 25, followed by its telecast on Doordarshan every Sunday at 11 AM starting November 2, 2025. The official X handle of Press Information Bureau (PIB) unveiled the two posters of the show and wrote, "India’s Greatest Epic returns! @prasarbharati & Collective Media Network partner to reimagine Mahabharat for today’s generation — blending heritage with cutting-edge AI innovation. Premieres on @WAVES_OTT (25 Oct) & @DDNational (2 Nov, Sun 11 AM). A journey of Virasat & Vikas for a new generation."

All about AI-reimagined Mahabharat

Leveraging advanced AI tools, the series rebuilds the vast Mahabharat universe, its characters, battlefields, emotions, and moral dilemmas with cinematic scale and striking realism. The project embodies the spirit of Make in India and Digital India, showcasing how heritage and innovation can move forward together.