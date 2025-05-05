Maranamass On OTT: Basil Joseph's Vishu Releases Locks Streaming Date, Platform | When And Where To Watch

Director Sivaprasad's Malayalam film Maranamass, featuring Basil Joseph and Rajesh Madhavan in the lead roles, is to premiere on OTT. The quirky dark comedy will stream on Sony LIV from May 15, the streamer confirmed.

Maranamass released on the occasion of Vishu on April 10 alongside Mammootty's Turbo and Naslen Gafoor's Alappuzha Gymkhana. However, despite decent reviews, it failed to leave a big impact on the box office. Maranamass occupies the 6th spot in the list of the highest-grossing Malayalam films in 2025 so far. It minted over ₹18 crore in India and is considered to be an underperformer at the box office.

Among the Vishu releases, Maranamass is the first title to confirm its OTT release date. Malayalam films stream on OTT after 4 weeks of their theatrical release, and now, Turbo and Alappuzha Gymkhana's digital premiere dates are expected to follow soon.

Maranamass stars Basil Joseph in the lead role | Image: X

What is Maranamass about?

Set in Kerala, Maranamass follows two unsuspecting friends who think they've witnessed a murder. What unfolds next is a chain of increasingly bizarre events involving local politics, hidden agendas, and a whole lot of paranoia. As reality starts to blur, one question remains: Is everything as it seems, or is someone pulling the strings?

Talking about his film's release on OTT, actor and director Basil Joseph said, "Maranamass is a film that's close to my heart. Its quirky humor, eccentric characters, and unpredictable twists make it a wild ride. After the amazing response to 'Pravinkoodu Shappu', I'm thrilled to be back on Sony LIV with my second film. I genuinely believe audiences will have a blast watching this one from their living rooms!"