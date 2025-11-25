Mass Jathara OTT Release Date: Ravi Teja-Sreeleela Starrer To Stream Online In Less Than 30 Days After Its Theatrical Release - Know When And Where To Watch? | Image: X

Mass Jathara OTT release date: Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, and Naveen Chandra starrer hit the big screen on November 1. Despite the high stand promotions, Ravi Teja’s 75th film failed to attract an audience to the theatres. The action entertainer will now make its OTT debut in less than a month after its grand release.

When and where to watch Mass Jathara?

Mass Jathara will premiere on Netflix on November 28, as confirmed by the platform today. The streamer shared a poster of the film on social media with the caption, "Our Mass Maharaja is here to bring the jathara home! 🔥 Watch Mass Jathara on Netflix out, 28 November in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam." Telugu movies generally make OTT debut, ranging from four to eight weeks after their theatrical release.

Mass Jathara received largely negative reviews. While the audience enjoyed Mass Maharaja’s energy and style, they felt the storyline was "outdated".

All about Mass Jathara

Mass Jathara stars Sreeleela and Ravi Teja in the lead roles. Vidhu Ayyanna handles the cinematography, while Navin Nooli manages the editing. The film marks his fifth straight flop for Ravi Teja after Ravanasura (2023), Tiger Nageswara Rao (2023), Eagle (2024), and Mr Bachchan (2024).

The plot follows Lakshman Bheri (played by Ravi Teja), a railway cop posted in Adavivanam and responsible for the station. He soon learns that the town has become a centre for marijuana cultivation and smuggling. Shivudu (Naveen Chandra) controls the operation locally, but a bigger mastermind, Patro from Kolkata, leads the network.

The makers originally planned to release it on August 27. 2025, but production delays caused several postponements.