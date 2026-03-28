Masthishka Maranam OTT Release Date: Malayalam Sci-Fi Thriller Starts Streaming Digitally, Know Where To Watch

Rajisha Vijayan and Niranj Maniyanpilla’s Masthishka Maranam hit the big screens on February 27, 2026. The movie performed decently at the box office and has now arrived on a digital platform.

When and where to watch Masthishka Maranam?

Viewers can stream Masthishka Maranam on Netflix. The film premiered on the platform on March 27, 2026 and is available in Malayalam with English subtitles.

Sharing the announcement poster, Netflix India South wrote on X, "Welcome to the past from the future. Watch Masthishka Maranam, out now on Netflix in Malayalam."

All about Masthishka Maranam

Masthishka Maranam follows a grieving father who enters a virtual reality memory game to reconnect with his late daughter in a futuristic city. During this journey, he uncovers a dangerous conspiracy.

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Alongside Rajisha Vijayan and Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, the Malayalam film stars Jagadish, Nandu, Divyaprabha, Vishnu Agasthya, Santhy Balachandran, Suresh Krishna, and Rahul Rajagopal in important roles. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film did not perform well at the box office. It has minted ₹3.88 crore worldwide, including ₹3.48 crore in India so far.