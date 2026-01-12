Mastiii 4 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Vivek Oberoi’s Film Online

Mastii 4 OTT release date: Despite bringing back its OG trio, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, the latest instalment of the Mastii franchise opened to underwhelming reviews from both critics and audiences when it was released in theatres on November 21, 2025.

Although the film arrived with strong expectations, it did not succeed in reviving the adult comedy genre at the box office. A weak storyline and limited mass appeal led to a lukewarm reception. The makers are now hoping for a turnaround with its digital release. Audiences who missed the theatrical run will soon be able to watch the film on OTT platforms. Here is everything we know so far.

When and where to watch Mastii 4 online?

According to reports, Mastii 4 will start streaming on Zee5 from 16 January 2026. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the film’s OTT release date yet; it is anticipated to stream digitally by the reported date. The digital release is likely to attract viewers who missed the theatrical screening or prefer enjoying adult comedies from the comfort of their homes.

Mastii 4 box office collection

Mastiii 4 failed to bring fresh excitement back to adult comedies in cinemas. The film minted around ₹ 19.32 crore worldwide, which remained far below its reported budget of ₹40 crore.

The Mastiii franchise started in 2004 with Masti, followed by Grand Masti in 2013 and Great Grand Masti in 2016. While the earlier films performed well at the box office, the latest instalment did not meet expectations.