Meet The Traitors Contestant Janvee Gaurr: The Tarot Card Reader Accused Of Practising 'Kaala Jaadu' by Harsh Gujral

The new reality show, The Traitors released on Prime Videos on June 12 and has quickly grabbed attention with its controversies, surprising eliminations, and relentless drama. Featuring 20 popular figures from the entertainment world competing in a game of strategy, deception, and survival. However, a new face to the limelight, Janvee Gaurr, has been grabbing eyeballs.

Who is Janvee Gaurr?

Janvee Gaurr is a renowned celebrity tarot card reader, Vedic astrologer, SRT therapist, and spiritual life coach. On a personal front, she is the mother of Abhishek Gaur, who is an actor and musician. She reportedly specialises in connecting with energies and revealing destinies, guiding her clients towards spiritual clarity. Through her expertise, she helps individuals achieve success in both personal and professional aspects of life.

Janvee regularly shares astrological insights on Instagram, where she has a following of over 64,000. There is not much about her in public but The Traitors show is revealing a lot.

What is the controversy about Janvee Gaur on the show?

The controversy began when stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral accused Janvee Gaurr of practising 'kaala jaadu' (black magic) on the show. Although, Harsh said it as a joke, referring to Janvee’s profession, it offended her deeply. Feeling hurt, she distanced herself from the other contestants. When questioned about her changed behaviour, Janvee explained how Harsh’s remark had an emotional impact on her. This led to her being unfairly labelled a traitor on the show, even though she wasn’t one. With this, many fans of the show wanted to know more about her.