The Raja Saab: Prabhas' Neither Horror, Nor Comedy Film Is Being Shot In The World's Largest Indoor Set, Inside Videos Go Viral

After multiple delays, Prabhas' headliner The Raja Saab has finally locked a release date. The film, directed by Maruthi, is scheduled to release in December later this year. The makers unveiled the teaser of the horror comedy on June 16, and it was received with a vastly positive response. Following the release of the teaser, inside photos and videos of the set created for the movie are doing the rounds on social media.
Following the teaser launch, the producers of The Raja Saab gave a special tour of the movie's set in Hyderabad to the event attendees. Photos and videos of a massive set constructed to show the mansion of Sanjay Dutt in the film flooded social media. As per Bollywood Hungama, the makers have set up the haveli from scratch, and it includes multiple rooms, a large drawing room, a dining area, and the grandeur of a royal setup. As per the publication, the set includes multiple paranormal setups to give the mansion an eerie appeal.
The haveli also adorns portraits of Sanjay Dutt, notably signifying that his character in the film still resides in the haveli. Large pianos, spider webs and creaky doors add to the quintessential look and feel of a haunted palace. As per the producer, T G Vishwa Prasad, The Raja Saab is the biggest indoor set in the world and takes up almost 35,000 square feet. It also must be noted that the particular haveli is just one of the setups by the team. The publication reported that it took 1200 workers working tirelessly for 4 months to finish the spectacle.
Dubbed as a horror comedy, the teaser of The Raja Saab was released on June 16. However, the 2-minute 28-second clip featured very little of both horror and comedy. In the movie, Prabhas will be seen in two contrasting avatars—one radiating electrifying energy, effortless style, and commanding screen presence, and the other cloaked in an air of mystery with a darker, mystical edge. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. The Raja Saab is slated to release on December 5, 2025, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
