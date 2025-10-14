Mirage OTT Release Date: Jeethu Joseph's Crime Thriller Set To Stream On SonyLIV, Know When To Watch

Mirage OTT release: Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph’s new crime thriller Mirage hit theatres on September 19. Starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles, the film collection mixed reactions from critics and movie buffs. After a decent theatrical run, the Malayalam thriller is now ready for its OTT release. Find out when and where you can watch it online.

When and where to watch Mirage on OTT?

SonyLIV announced on social media that Mirage will premiere on its OTT platform on October 20. Sharing a new trailer, the platform wrote, “Every story hides a secret. This one hides many. #Mirage streaming from Oct 20th only on Sony LIV.” The film will stream in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali.

All about Mirage

The trailer of Mirage opens with a woman saying she often thinks about a particular journey. Soon after, a man questions where Kiran’s journey is leading him and what his true purpose is. Asif appears as investigative reporter Ashwin Kumar, while Aparna portrays Abhirami, Kiran’s mysterious fiancée. Despite the police assuring her that they are her best hope for survival, she senses something deeper is unfolding.