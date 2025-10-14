Viral Video: Ajith Silences Fans Whistling At Spain Racing Event, Actor's Stern Yet Calm Reaction Wins The Internet

Tamil actor Ajith has one of the biggest fan followings in the industry. The actor's popularity transcends borders and even boasts a massive following outside India. His recent appearance in Barcelona is a testament to the same. The actor has taken a short break from his acting career to try his hand at motor sport. He often participates in motor racing events.

Most recently, he participated in a racing event held at Circuit de Barcelona in Spain. Initially, the actor smiled and waved at the bunch of fans who gathered to catch a glimpse of him. While he continued to prepare for the practice session, one of his fans whistled in the background upon spotting him.

This gesture did not go down well with Ajith. However, despite being irked, he did not lose his cool. The Good Bad Ugly actor simply gestured to the fan to keep quiet by keeping a finger on his lips. The gesture was a silent but clear message to his fans to maintain decorum at the racing track.



As per reports, the upcoming race is the last in the GT4 European Series. He is teaming up with Romain Vozniak for the season finale in Barcelona. Several photos and videos of the actor from the practice session are now doing the rounds on social media.



Ajith basks in back-to-back successes