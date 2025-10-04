Mirai OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Teja Sajja’s ₹107 Crore Grosser Online

Telugu star Teja Sajja made a smashing comeback with the superhero spectacle Mirai, and it turned into a blockbuster. Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, the movie impressed audiences with its mythological theme, thrilling action, and state-of-the-art VFX. Now, Mirai is ready for its digital debut as the makers officially confirm its arrival on OTT.

When and where to watch Mirai?

Fans who missed it in cinemas can now watch Teja Sajja’s Mirai on Jio Hotstar from October 10. The superhero fantasy drama will start streaming just four weeks after hitting theatres. Jio Hotstar will offer the film in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The Hindi version is expected about two months after the theatrical release, giving more viewers a chance to enjoy it. Taking to Instagram, JioHotstar's official social media page posted, “Nine scriptures. Infinite power. One Superyodha to protect the Brahmand. 🪐 #Mirai, India’s own superhero, is coming to your home, Streaming from October 10. #MiraiOnJioHotstar”

All about Mirai

Mirai follows the story of a hesitant young man chosen by fate to wield a mystical staff, a divine weapon that awakens only when destiny demands. As he struggles with this responsibility, the film delivers a visually stunning and emotionally engaging journey rooted in Indian mythology. The story centres on the timeless conflict between good and evil, featuring Teja Sajja in the lead role and Manchu Manoj as a dark, formidable antagonist.

The supporting cast, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Ritika Nayak, Jayaram, and Getup Srinu, adds depth and gravitas to the narrative. The film’s action scenes, enhanced by high-quality VFX and immersive sound design, have earned praise for raising the bar in Indian superhero cinema.