Ishqbaaz Actress Surbhi Chandna, Husband Brutally Reviews Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Calls Movie ‘Bollywood’s New Weapon of Mass Destruction’

Actress Surbhi Chandna, best known for her role as Anika in Ishqbaaz, did not mince her words when reviewing Bollywood's latest offering, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, the movie hit the big screens on October 2 and opened to a mixed response. Surbhi Chandna watched the film with her husband Karan Sharma and left the theatre unimpressed.

Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma share scathing review of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

On October 3, the couple took to their Instagram account to share a video from inside the theatre where they attended a screening of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. During the interval of the film, Karan was seen filming Surbhi's reaction to the movie, to which she said, “The only good part of the film is this samosa," pointing at her plate. The couple did not end it there, critiquing the film further, the actress reshared the video on her story with the caption, “Blaming you for dragging me into this s**t.”

In another video, Karan captured Janhvi Kapoor's character in the film while Surbhi said, “Arey… stop, stop! Somebody stop this film right now.” He shared the post with the caption, “Bollywood’s new weapon of mass destruction,” to which Surbhi added, “We survived.”



Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari takes a nosedive at the box office first day after release

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari hit the screens amid a crowded Dussehra showcase. Pan-India film Kantara also released on the same day, becoming a major deterrent for the Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer. On the first day of release, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari raked in ₹9.25 crore. While the collection was decent for a clash release, trade experts expected more as the movie hit screens on a National holiday.



