Updated 4 October 2025 at 16:01 IST
Ishqbaaz Actress Surbhi Chandna, Husband Brutally Reviews Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Calls Movie ‘Bollywood’s New Weapon of Mass Destruction’
Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari seems not to have impressed TV actress Surbhi Chandna and her husband Karan Sharma, who made their disapproval of the film very public.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Actress Surbhi Chandna, best known for her role as Anika in Ishqbaaz, did not mince her words when reviewing Bollywood's latest offering, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, the movie hit the big screens on October 2 and opened to a mixed response. Surbhi Chandna watched the film with her husband Karan Sharma and left the theatre unimpressed.
Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma share scathing review of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
On October 3, the couple took to their Instagram account to share a video from inside the theatre where they attended a screening of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. During the interval of the film, Karan was seen filming Surbhi's reaction to the movie, to which she said, “The only good part of the film is this samosa," pointing at her plate. The couple did not end it there, critiquing the film further, the actress reshared the video on her story with the caption, “Blaming you for dragging me into this s**t.”
In another video, Karan captured Janhvi Kapoor's character in the film while Surbhi said, “Arey… stop, stop! Somebody stop this film right now.” He shared the post with the caption, “Bollywood’s new weapon of mass destruction,” to which Surbhi added, “We survived.”
Also Read: RJ Mahvash Walks Off As Samay Takes Dig At Dhanashree's Cheating Claims
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari takes a nosedive at the box office first day after release
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari hit the screens amid a crowded Dussehra showcase. Pan-India film Kantara also released on the same day, becoming a major deterrent for the Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer. On the first day of release, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari raked in ₹9.25 crore. While the collection was decent for a clash release, trade experts expected more as the movie hit screens on a National holiday.
Also Read: Kareena's Birthday Wish For Soha Ali Khan Dishes 'Nand-Bhabhi' Goals
On the first Friday, the collection took a major nosedive with only ₹5.5 crore. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has amassed a total of ₹ 14.75 Cr.
Also Read: Candid Moments From Anshula-Rohan's Engagement Ceremony
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 4 October 2025 at 16:01 IST