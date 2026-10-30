Mirzapur The Movie OTT Release Date: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal Starrer To Stream On Prime Video With Extended Cut Version



Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film is written by Puneet Krishna, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Led by Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu, the film also features Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Sonal Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

The Movie is streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Mirzapur: The Movie brings audiences back to the power struggles and rivalries that define the much-loved franchise, with iconic characters returning for an epic untold story set in the timeline of Season 1. Adding to the excitement, the film features an extended cut with never-before-seen scenes.

Director Gurmmeet Singh shared, “With Mirzapur: The Movie, the idea was to take a world that audiences know so well and explore how it could unfold on a larger canvas. As a director, it was exciting to approach these characters in a new way while staying true to the grit and intensity that define Mirzapur. The world of Mirzapur has always received immense love from audiences, and as the film premieres on Prime Video, I’m excited for even more viewers to experience it. As a surprise for fans, the film also features an extended cut with never-before-seen scenes, giving audiences more to discover in a world they have always loved," as per a press release.

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar further added, “The love that audiences have shown Mirzapur over the years, and the connection they have with its characters, has been incredibly special to us. Taking the franchise to the big screen was a new experience for us, and we’re happy to see the film receive so much love. As it now makes its way to OTT, we hope it reaches even more people and gives fans another chance to revisit the world of Mirzapur.” (ANI)