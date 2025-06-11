Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar Starrer Suffers Mid-Week Blues, Biz Plummets By 50%

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar-led multi-starrer comedy Housefull 5 released on June 6 and despite poor reviews it has received, the collections at the box office have been good. In under a week of its theatrical debut, the movie has become the third highest-grossing Bollywood film in 2025 so far, only behind Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava.

While steady on its first Monday (June 9) and Tuesday, Housefull 5's biz took a hit on Wednesday as the numbers dipped by around 50 percent.

How much did Housefull 5 collect on day 6?

After minting ₹13 crore and ₹11.5 crore on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, the figures for Housefull 5 were in the range of ₹6-6.5 crore on Wednesday. In six days, the biz for the comedy entertainer stands at ₹118.15 crore. With no major Bollywood releases lined up for the coming Friday, Housefull 5 will enjoy a solo run for another week, before Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par hits the big screens on June 20.

Housefull 5 will stream on Prime Video after its theatrical run | Image: X

Housefull 5 released in two versions - Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, both having different climaxes. However, it is being reported that 5A version has significantly more takers and thus the screens of 5B have been reduced over the week.

When and where will Housefull 5 stream on OTT?