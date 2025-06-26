Movies On OTT This Weekend (June 27 To June 29): Raid 2, The Brutalist, Ata Thambaycha Naay, Cleaner To Binge-watch On Netflix, Sun NXT, JioHotstar

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies that would be streaming on OTT platforms, such as Sun NXT, Netflix, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play and JioHotstar. From Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and The Brutalist to Ata Thambaycha Naay, the list includes movies from various genres.

The Verdict

It is a Tamil courtroom drama film directed by Krishna Sankar. The movie stars Suhasini Maniratnam, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Sruthi Hariharan in lead roles. It revolves around a middle-aged Indian woman, who has been accused of murdering a rich American woman, an Innocent husband who loves her wife. A journey of this couple where karma proves at the end "what goes around comes around". It released today, June 26, on the OTT platform.

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Raid 2

Transferred to a small town in Rajasthan, an honest income tax officer pursues a beloved politician whose public good deeds conceal rampant corruption. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. It will premiere on June 27.

Where to watch: Netflix

Oka Padhakam Prakaram

After losing everything and his wife's disappearance, Siddharth faces arrest. While investigating, he uncovers widespread societal crimes and vulnerabilities. The film will release on June 27.

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Ata Thambaycha Naay!

The real-life story of Mumbai's workers from the cleaning department. Government officer tries to ensure that cleaning workers get basic education qualifications, along with the job, which will help them improve in life. It will premiere on June 28.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Cleaner

Criminal activists hijack a gala, taking 300 hostages. One extremist plans mass murder as a message to the world. An Ex-soldier turned window cleaner now works to rescue the hostages. Starring Lee Boardman, Clive Owen, Taz Skylar, Daisy Ridley and Matthew Tuck, the film will release on June 27.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

The Brutalist

Escaping post-war Europe, architect László Tóth arrives in America, where a wealthy industrialist recognises his talent for building. The film stars Adrien Brody as a Jewish-Hungarian architect and Holocaust survivor who immigrates to the United States. It will premiere on June 28.