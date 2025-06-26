Kannappa: Manchu Manoj Gives Shoutout To Father Mohan Babu But Skips Referring Brother Vishnu Manchu Amid Family Feud, Pens 'My Dad And His Team...'

The Manchu family dispute is not hidden from anyone, from Manoj blaming his father Mohan Babu of harassment to Vishnu alleging him of stealing Kannappa's drive. Amid this, Manchu Manoj penned a heartfelt note sending best wishes to his father and the Kannappa team ahead of the release on Friday, June 27. However, he forgets to mention his brother, Vishnu Manchu, in the note.

Manchu Manoj deliberately misses out brother Vishnu Manchu's name from his note?

Taking to his X handle, Manchu Manoj penned a note appreciating the efforts of his father, Mohan Babu, put in making the film. He also name-dropped child actors Ariaana, Viviana and Avram, and the whole team. He further expressed gratitude to Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Prabhas and Prabhu Deva for supporting the film. However, he missed out his brother Vishnu's name from the note, who essays the lead role of Kannappa in the film. "All the best to Team #Kannappa! My Dad and his team have poured years of effort and love into this film. I’m praying it roars to blockbuster success. Can’t wait to see my little champs Ari, Vivi, and Avram make memories on the big screen. So happy that #TanikellaBharani garu's lifelong dream is coming alive tomorrow. I wholeheartedly thank the golden-hearted PraBoss garu & the G.O.A.T's #Mohanlal𓃵 Garu, #AkshayKumar𓃵 Garu, #PrabhuDeva Garu, and each and every one who supported this film with love and belief."

He concluded by writing, “Can’t wait to see you all shine on the big screen. May Lord Shiva bless this journey with light, love, and legacy.”

Manchu Manoj reacts to allegations made by brother Vishnu Manchu over missing Kannappa hard disk

During the success meet of his latest film, Bhairavam, Manoj Manchu was asked about the allegations made by Vishnu. The actor refused to answer the question and just said, "I still wish the best for Kannappa."

Last month, a hard drive went missing that contained over 90 minutes of the movie, including action sequences and critical VFX work. During a pre-release event of the movie, Vishnu alleged that Raghu and Charitha, who allegedly stole the drive, are part of his brother Manchu Manoj's staff. However, he's unsure if Raghu stole the drive on his brother's command.