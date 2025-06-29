Movies Releasing On OTT In July 2025: Heads of State, Kaalidhar Laapata, Aap Jaisa Koi, Uppu Kappurambu And More To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

July is around the corner, and here we are with the list of movies that are slated to release in the upcoming month on OTT, such as Netflix, ZEE5 and Prime Video. The list includes several highly anticipated films, including Priyanka Chopra's Heads of State, Abhishek Bachchan's Kaalidhar Laapata, Aap Jaisa Koi and The Old Guard 2.

Heads of State

The UK Prime Minister and US President have a public rivalry that risks their countries’ alliance. But when they become targets of a powerful enemy, they’re forced to rely on each other as they go on a wild, multinational run. Allied with Noel, a brilliant MI6 agent, they must find a way to thwart a conspiracy that threatens the free world. Starring Priyanka Chopra, John Cena and Idris Elba, the action drama is set to release on July 2.

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Old Guard 2

Starring Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, the film revolves around Andy and her team of immortal warriors, who fight with renewed purpose as they face a powerful new foe threatening their mission to protect humanity. The film is slated to release on OTT on July 2.

Where to watch: Netflix

Kaalidhar Laapata

An ageing Kaalidhar escapes his family after overhearing their plans to abandon him. He meets the free-spirited Ballu, and they embark on an adventure to tick things off Kaalidhar's bucket list. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, the film is slated to release on July 4.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Uppu Kappurambu

Keerthy Suresh's starrer is set in the 1990s. Chitti Jaya Puram, a fictional Telugu village, faces a scarcity of burial space in the village graveyard. Apoorva, the new village head, and Chinna, the graveyard’s caretaker, are tasked with finding a solution. Bizarre and hilarious events unfold, reflecting the idiosyncrasies of the people and culminating in their inherent unity to solve a communal problem. The film will premiere on July 4.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Brick

When a mysterious brick wall encloses their apartment building overnight, Tim and Olivia must unite with their wary neighbours to get out alive. Starring Matthias Schweighöfer, Ruby O. Fee and Frederick Lau, the thriller is slated to release on July 10.

Where to watch: Netflix

Aap Jaisa Koi

R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's romantic drama revolves around the characters Shrirenu, who lives by tradition, and Madhu, who lives unapologetically. When their paths cross, a tender romance unfolds — awkward, sweet, but shadowed by patriarchy. The film is set to premiere on July 11.

Where to watch: Netflix

Wall to Wall

A man who poured his life savings into a new apartment discovers its walls are full of disturbing noises, hostile neighbours and unsettling secrets. Starring Kang Ha-neul, Yeom Hye-ran and Seo Hyun-woo, it will release on July 18.