F1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Brad Pitt Starrer Witnesses Solid Jump In Biz Despite Competition From Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa

F1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Brad Pitt and Damson Idris play F1 racers in F1: The Movie, which released on June 27. The sports drama film has performed well in the first two days of its release here despite competition from well-performing Hindi titles - Sitaare Zameen Par and Maa.

F1 is the third Hollywood movie to have released in the past couple of months that has managed to pull the Indian audiences. After Mission Impossible- The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines, F1 could also emerge as a hit as collections in the opening weekend have proven.

F1 takes a good opening in India

The Hollywood film F1 opened well, collecting around ₹5.25 crore nett on June 27. The business was very good in the metro cities. If Sitaare Zameen Par would not have been running in cinema halls, then F1 would have managed to secure more screens and this could have boosted collections further.

Brad Pitt in a still from F1 | Image: YouTube screengrab

On Saturday, F1 minted ₹8.50 crore, witnessing a better growth than Kajol's horror film Maa which collected ₹6 crore on the same day over ₹4.65 crore on Friday.

Brad Pitt says he wanted to make an F1 movie since a long time

“I’ve been trying to get a racing movie done for 20 years. I’ve tried bikes, I’ve tried cars, I’ve tried different disciplines, and for whatever reason they never came to fruition", the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star shared.

Brad Pitt stars as racing mentor in F1 | Image: X