Movies Releasing On OTT This Valentine's Weekend: Baby Girl, The Conjuring Last Rites, Predator Badlands And More To Binge-watch
From Baby Girl and Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil to Love Me Love Me, check out the complete list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend.
- Entertainment News
Thursday is finally here, and we’re excited to share our curated list of movies set to release on OTT platforms this Valentine's weekend. This diverse lineup showcases a delightful mix of films, ranging from heartwarming romantic dramas to engaging comedies. Among the highlights are Baby Girl and Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil, an intriguing tale that blends action with familial bonds. Don't miss out on Love Me Love Me, a captivating story that explores the complexities of love. Whether you're in the mood for romance or adventure, there's something for everyone to enjoy this weekend.
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil
It is a political satire film directed by Nithish Sahadev. The movie stars Jiiva alongside Thambi Ramaiah, Ilavarasu and Prathana Nathan in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around a village council president, who must maintain order after an unexpected death occurs on the eve of a wedding. The film will premiere today, February 12.
Where to watch: Netflix
Baby Girl
After a baby girl goes missing from a hospital, Sanal Matthew, who works as an attendant at the same hospital, is wrongly accused of the crime. Helmed by Arun Varma, the movie stars Nivin Pauly, Abhimanyu Shammy Thilakan and Lijo Mol Jose. The film will premiere today, February 12.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
Predator: Badlands
The film's plot is written from a story by Trachtenberg and Aison where an outcast Predator with an unlikely ally pursues the ultimate adversary. The seventh installment in the Predator franchise, and set after the events of The Predator (2018), it stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi in leading roles. The film will release today, February 12.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Joe’s College Road Trip
It is an upcoming road comedy drama, helmed by Tyler Perry. He also serves as a leading actor. While part of the Madea franchise, it is the first of its films to be about her brother Joe as he accompanies his grandson B.J. on his college road trip. The film is set to release on February 13.
Where to watch: Netflix
Love Me Love Me
After her brother's death, June starts fresh at an Italian elite school. Caught between James, a troubled fighter, and his friend Will, a model student, she learns everyone has secrets as hidden truths emerge. The film will release on February 13.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The film features paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren's final tryst with the supernatural. It will release on February 13.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Eternity
It is a fantasy drama, starring Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, and Callum Turner. The film follows a woman who must choose between two men with whom to spend eternity in the afterlife. The film will release on February 13.
Where to watch: Apple TV
