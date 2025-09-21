Movies Releasing On OTT This Week: Hridayapoorvam, French Lover, Mantis, And More Shows To Stream On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar | Image: X

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing this week on OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Jiohotstar and Zee5, among others. The list includes movies such as Mohanlal’s blockbuster Hridayapoorvam, French Lover, Mantis, All of You and more.

Movies releasing on OTT this week

Hridayapoorvam

Mohanlal’s feel-good entertainer Hridayapoorvam became a box office hit despite competing with Kalyani Priyadarshan’s mega-blockbuster Lokah. The film grossed over ₹75 crores worldwide, showcasing Mohanlal’s strong box office appeal. Malavika Mohanan starred as the female lead. After a successful theatrical run, the Malayalam film is now set for its OTT release.

Release Date: September 26

Where to watch: Jiohotstar

French Lover

A weary actor crosses paths with a struggling waitress in Paris, sparking an unexpected romance, but can their love withstand the pressure of fame?

Release Date: September 26

Where to watch: Netflix

Mantis

Mantis on Netflix is an upcoming South Korean action thriller featuring Im Si-wan and Park Gyu-young. Directed by Lee Tae-sung and co-written by Byun Sung-hyun, the film takes place in the same universe as the 2023 movie Kill Boksoon and centres on a secret society of contract killers.

Release Date: September 26

Where to watch: Netflix

Sundarakanda

Sundarakanda is a Telugu romantic drama that was recently released in theatres with an entertaining storyline. It is now preparing to premiere on digital platforms. Written and directed by Venkatesh Nimmalapudi, the film follows a man in his 40s on a quest for love. His life takes an unexpected turn when he falls for a young college student. Their romance blossoms but becomes complicated when someone from his past reappears. The movie delivers a lighthearted and fun-filled comedic experience.

Release Date: September 27

Where to watch: Jiohotstar

All of You

Laura and Simon have been best friends since their college days. Over time, they’ve discovered that their connection goes beyond friendship. Can they and should they take the risk to embrace a love that has always been there?

Release Date: September 26

Where to watch: Apple TV

Sarkeet

In a faraway land, Balu and Stephy juggle work, raising their energetic son with ADHD, and keeping their relationship strong. When a tired stranger crosses their path, a brief encounter brings unexpected change, all in a single day.