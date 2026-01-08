Updated 8 January 2026 at 15:31 IST
Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Akhanda 2, De De Pyaar De 2, People We Meet on Vacation, Mask And More To Binge-watch
From Akhanda 2 and De De Pyaar De 2, to People We Meet on Vacation, check out the complete list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend.
Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. From NBK's Akhanda 2 and Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2, to People We Meet on Vacation, the list includes titles from various genres and languages. So, if you have no plans to get out of your bed and blanket in this chilly weather, then this list will keep you entertained.
Akhanda 2
Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2 had an underwhelming run in cinema halls. However, it will be hopeful of finding new audiences once it debuts digitally on January 9 in multiple languages.
Where to watch: Netflix
De De Pyaar De 2
Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan starrer rom-com De De Pyaar De 2 will be dropping on January 9. It promises to tickle your funny bones with plot.
Where to watch: Netflix
People We Meet on Vacation
Directed by Brett Haley, the film is based on the 2021 novel of the same name by Emily Henry. It stars Emily Bader and Tom Blyth in lead roles. The rom-com will premiere on January 9.
Where to watch: Netflix
Mask
Starring Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah, Tamil heist thriller Mask has completed its theatrical run and will begin streaming from January 9.
Where to watch: Zee5
Joto Kando Kolkatatei
The Bengali detective thriller starring Abir Chatterjee will drop on OTT on January 9. Bangladeshi actress Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed makes her Indian film debut with Joto Kando Kolkatatei, which grossed ₹2.12 crore at the box office.
Where to watch: Zee5
Balti
Directed by debutant Unni Sivalingam, the action drama stars Shane Nigam, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Preethi Asrani. The film received positive reviews from critics and was an average success at box office. Now, after three months, the film is making its way on OTT. It will release on January 9.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
