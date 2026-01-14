Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Bha Bha Ba, Kalamkaval, 120 Bahadur, Mastiii 4, The Rip And More To Binge-watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. From Bha Bha Ba and Kalamkaval to 120 Bahadur, the list includes movies from various genres and languages.

Bha Bha Ba

Dileep headlines the Malayalam crime action film Bha Bha Ba. Mohanlal also features in the film in a cameo role. Bha Bha Ba had an underwhelming run in cinema halls but is expected to find a new audience on OTT after it premieres digitally on January 16.

Where to watch: Zee5

Kalamkaval

Mammootty's turn as a serial killer in Kalamkaval stunned fans, and Kalamkaval turned out to be one of the last hits in Mollywood in 2025. It will begin its OTT journey from January 16.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

120 Bahadur

Farhan Akhtar's war drama based on a significant chapter of the Indo-China war will stream from January 16 for free. Till now, it was available for rent. However, after the mentioned date, app subscribers won't have to pay additional money to stream the film.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Gurram Paapi Reddy

The Telugu crime drama follows a mysterious con man who curates a team to swap a dead body from a grave. Chaos follows over a botched plan, royal family members and secrets that can threaten people in power. The movie will stream from January 16.

Where to watch: Zee5

Mastiii 4

Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani's starrer is about three unhappy husbands planning to leave their boring marriages. Their bold scheme offers liberation and thrill, but the aftermath takes surprising turns. The movie is slated to release on January 16.

Where to watch: ZEE5

The Rip

An action thriller stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Steven Yeun in lead roles. The story revolves around Miami cops who are in a tough spot after discovering a stash of millions in cash, not knowing whom to trust. The film will release on January 16.