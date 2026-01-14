Karan Aujla's Wife Palak Shields Tauba Tauba Singer Amid Infidelity Allegations

Punjabi singer and rapper, best known for his Bollywood track, Tauba Tauba, was caught in the centre of a controversy when a Canadian-based artist accused him of cheating on his wife. The claims alleged that the singer, who has been married to Palak Aujla since 2023, has kept his wife and marriage a secret while being in a relationship with him. Putting rest on all the speculation, Palak took to her Instagram account to share a romantic photo with her husband, hinting at no trouble in their paradise.

Karan Aujla's wife reacts to his cheating rumours

An Instagram account by the name of @msgorimusic took out a lengthy statement claiming she was involved in an affair with Karan Aujla. The news went far and wide over the last few days, with netizens attacking the singer in his comment section. While the Softly hitmaker did not address the criticism coming his way, his wife gave a befitting reply to the naysayers.

A screengrab of Palak Aujla's story | Image: Instagram

Palak Aujla took to her Instagram account to simply share a picture with her husband a day after the controversy surfaced online. In the story, she added a song sung by Karan and shared the photo without any caption. The picture, which appeared to be taken at an event, featured the singer leaning in to his wife, while she whispered something in his ear carefully. The post quickly grabbed attention online with netizens calling it Palak's ‘boss move’ against allegations against her husband.



What is the Karan Aujla cheating controversy?

On January 12, a screenshot from an Instagram user landed on Reddit. In the long post, the Canada-based artist claimed to be in a ‘private' relationship with the singer, while being kept in the dark about his marriage. She claimed that ‘False criminal allegations’ were levied against her by the singer's team. Her statement read, “I work in Hollywood film and was silenced and publicly shamed after a private relationship with Karan Aujla, which I entered without knowing he was married. Aujla’s team then reached out to an Indian influencer to share false information to cover it all up. Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India. A major US media outlet is now preparing to interview me, and for the first time, I’m choosing to speak on this. I believe I have the right to share my story. Since doing so, multiple celebrities in India have reached out privately, saying they’re inspired by me speaking out.” The screenshot quickly went viral online.



