Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Dakuaan Da Munda 3, Steve, Maine Pyar Kiya And More To Binge-watch On Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. From Cillian Murphy's Steve and Ryan Reynolds' IF to Maine Pyar Kiya, the list includes titles from various genres.

Dakuaan Da Munda 3

Karma comes from a criminal family but grows up to be a boxer. He soon gives in to addiction, and his life worsens. How will he rise back from the ashes and confront corruption to reinstate his glory?

Where to watch: ZEE5

Steve

Over one intense day, the devoted head teacher (played by Cillian Murphy) of a last-chance reform school strives to keep his students in line while facing pressures of his own. The movie also stars Tracey Ullman and Jay Lycurgo in lead roles. It will release on October 3.

Where to watch: Netflix

If

A girl discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends, and with this unique gift, she embarks on a magical journey to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. An adventure you'll need to believe to see, IF is perfect for the whole family. Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski, the film will release on October 3.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Lost Bus

A bus driver has to navigate a bus carrying children and their teacher to safety through the 2018 Camp Fire, which became the deadliest fire in California history. Starring Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera and Yul Vazquez, the movie is based on the non-fiction 2021 book Paradise: One Town's Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire by Lizzie Johnson about the 2018 Camp Fire. It will premiere on October 3.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Maine Pyar Kiya

Searching for Nidhi in Madurai's streets, Aryan faces mounting danger and tension at every turn. Time runs short as he navigates growing chaos to stay alive. Starring Hridhu Haroon, Preity Mukhundhan, Askar Ali and Jeo Baby, the movie will release on October 3.