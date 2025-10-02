Weekend Binge-watch List: Bigg Boss 9 Tamil, Monster The Ed Gein Story, Genie Make a Wish, The New Force And More Web Series

Thurswday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar. From Bigg Boss 9 Tamil and Monster: The Ed Gein Story to The New Force, the list includes shows from various genres.

The Game: You Never Play Alone

A career-driven game developer fights back against misogynistic expectations after she becomes the target of brutal attacks online and in real life. Starring Shraddha Srinath, Santhosh Prathap and Chandini Tamilarasan, the series will stream on October 2.

Where to watch: Netflix

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

The shocking true-life tale of Ed Gein, the infamous murderer and grave robber who inspired many of Hollywood's most iconic on-screen killers. Starring Charlie Hunnam, Laurie Metcalf and Suzanna Son, the series will stream on October 3.

Where to watch: Netflix

Genie, Make a Wish

After a thousand years, a quirky genie returns to grant wishes to a woman born without feelings. Can his magic bring love and wonder to her world? Starring Kim Woo-bin, Suzy, and Kim Me-kyung, the series will stream on October 3.

Where to watch: Netflix

Old Dog, New Tricks

Cash-strapped vet Antón takes a job at a fancy pet store, going from treating rural farm animals to peddling premium treats for pampered pooches. Starring Luis Zahera, Lucía Caraballo and Carmen Ruíz, the series will stream on October 3.

Where to watch: Netflix

The New Force

An understaffed police district in 1950s Sweden launches a bold experiment to introduce its first group of female officers. Inspired by true events. Starring Agnes Rase, Josefin Asplund and Malin Persson, the series will release on October 3.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Story Of Bi Hyeong: Enchanted Master Of The Goblin

The Korean series features a supernatural romance between a Goblin King and an aspiring actor in modern-day Seoul. It will stream on October 3.

Where to watch: WeFab

Bigg Boss 9 Tamil

The upcoming season will be hosted by Vijay Sethupathi. Celebs, including Kani Thiru, Ramya Joo, Malini Jeevarathanam, Kongu Manjunadhan, Roshan, Sabarinadhan, Kemy and Aadhirai Soundarrajan, are likely to enter the house. It will start from October 5.