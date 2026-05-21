Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Dhurandhar Raw And Undekha, System, Ladies First, Bushido And More To Watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies slated to release on OTT this weekend. From Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Ran and Undekha and Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika's System to Bushido, the list includes movies from various genres and languages. So if you have yet to plan your weekend, then make sure to add any of these movies to your binge-watch list.

Dhurandhar Raw and Undekha

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film revolves around Ranveer Singh's character Hamza, who is on a mission in Pakistan to intercept information. The uncut version will stream on May 22.

Where to watch: Netflix and JioHotstar

System

Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika star in System, a gritty courtroom thriller directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari of Bareilly Ki Barfi fame. It follows an unlikely connection between a public prosecutor and a courtroom stenographer. A complex case sees a father and his daughter come face-to-face in court. It will stream from May 22.

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Where to watch: Prime Video

Madhuvidhu

It is a Malayalam rom-com that follows a man who comes from an entirely male household and finds a partner after many failed marriage proposals. The movie will stream from May 22 and stars Kalyani Panicker, Jagadish, Saikumar, Azees Nedumangad, Sreejaya and Amal Jose in lead roles.

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Where to watch: SonyLIV

Ladies First

Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike feature in Ladies First. The story follows a ladies' man who finds himself in a very unfamiliar landscape — an alternate reality where women hold all the power. The new film is directed by Thea Sharrock and will premiere on May 22.

Where to watch: Netflix

Bhishmar

It is a Malayalam romantic comedy thriller directed by East Coast Vijayan. The film stars Dhyan Sreenivasan and Vishnu Unnikrishnan in lead roles. The film released in March 2026 and received negative reviews from critics. The film will make its digital debut on May 22.

Where to watch: Prime Video and Sun NXT

Bushido

The Japanese film revolves around Kakunoshin Yanagida, a samurai, who was forced to leave the Han due to a false accusation. The film will be available for rent from May 22.