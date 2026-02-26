Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Ikkis, One Battle After Another, Accused And More To Watch On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. From Agastya Nanda's Ikkis and BAFTA-winner One Battle After Another to Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam, the list includes movies from various genres and languages.

The Bluff

It brings an epic period thriller to life, set in the uniquely historical and culturally rich Cayman Islands, featuring stunning real-world locations, including the Skull Cave and the iconic bluff. Starring Karl Urban and Priyanka Chopra, it will release on February 25.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ikkis

Based on the life of the Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal, Ikkis features Agastya Nanda in the titular role. Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time. The movie also stars Simar Bhatia in her Bollywood debut, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher. The film will debut on OTT today, February 26.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

One Battle After Another

Inspired by the 1990 novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon, the film follows an ex-revolutionary who is forced back into his former combative lifestyle when his family is pursued by a corrupt military officer. It stars an ensemble cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall and Teyana Taylor. It will release on February 26.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Accused

Konkana Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta's upcoming psychological thriller follows the life of Dr Geetika Sen, a celebrated and respected surgeon and gynaecologist whose world begins to unravel after allegations of sexual misconduct surface at her workplace. As scrutiny intensifies and gossip begins to circulate, the happily married life of Konkana with Pratibha starts to witness cracks. The film will release on February 27.

Where to watch: Netflix

Honey

It is a psychological-Drama, directed by Karuna Kumar. The film stars Naveen Chandra, Divya Pillai and Divi Vadthya in lead roles. The plot revolves around a couple who resort to black magic to earn quick money. The film will release on February 27.

Where to watch: SunNXT

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam

It is a Marathi-language social drama, starring Sachin Khedekar, Amey Wagh, Siddharth Chandekar and Prajakta Koli. The film, which was successful at the box office, highlights the significance of the Marathi medium and the challenges faced by Marathi schools. It will make its digital debut on February 27.