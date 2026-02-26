Wedding Of Virosh: Kalyani Priyadarshan Calls Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Love Story Her 'Favourite', Shares Photos From Haldi Ceremony

Wedding of Virosh: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are having the time of their lives as they celebrate their union with their family and close friends. They have been keeping their fans on their toes by offering a peek into their pre-wedding festivities, including the Haldi ceremony. Among all the celebrities who have gathered to witness the couple's union, Kalyani Priyadarshan is also present and is making sure to keep the fans updated.

Kalyani Priyadarshan is celebrating her 'favourite love story'

The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a set of three photos of herself from pre-wedding festivities on Stories, offering a peek into her outfits. In the recent photo, she is rocking a black saree and captioned it as "Last Night. To celebrate my favourite love story."

(Image: Instagram)

In the next photo, we can see gulal smeared on her cheeks and forehead, which hints that the couple celebrated Holi during their Haldi ceremony.

(Image: Instagram)

Kalyani's sangeet outfit was a white saree with a golden border. She paired her saree with a matching clutch.

(Image: Instagram)

In addition to Kalyani, the guests include Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ashika Rangnath, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, Eeshaa Rebba, and Rahul Ravindran.

All about VIROSH's wedding

Ahead of their wedding, the couple received a hearty wish from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He penned a letter addressed to Vijay's parents, Madhavi and Goverdhan Rao Deverakonda, and thanked them for inviting him to the wedding. He wrote, "It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations, and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion."

(Image: X)

He further congratulated the couple for marking the beginning of a new and beautiful chapter and wrote, "With the spirit of sakha saptpada bhava, meaning having taken seven steps together, the couple become friends for life. Neither Vijay, nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen."