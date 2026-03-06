Updated 6 March 2026 at 14:18 IST
Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Jab Khuli Kitaab, Gandhi Talks, Laalo, War Machine And More Titles To Watch
From Jab Khuli Kitaab and Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate to War Machine, checkout the complete list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend.
Friday is here, and so is the list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. From Jab Khuli Kitaab and Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate to War Machine, the list includes titles from various languages and genres.
Jab Khuli Kitaab
Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia feature in the late-life romance drama Jab Khuli Kitaab. The heartfelt drama is set to premiere on March 6. The narrative explores love, companionship and forgiveness in relationships.
Where to watch: ZEE5
With Love
Tamil romantic drama With Love hit the big screens ahead of Valentine's Week on February 6. The film marks the acting debut of Tourist Family director Abishan Jeevinth, who plays the lead role alongside Anaswara Rajan. The movie will start streaming in multiple languages, including Hindi, on March 6.
Where to watch: Netflix
Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate
The most profitable movie of 2025 and the first ₹100 crore grossing Gujarati film, a devotional drama, is set to stream on March 6.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Gandhi Talks
The film, which has no spoken dialogue, stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles. It was released in the theatres in January 2026, earning mixed reviews from the audience. The film will make its digital debut on March 6.
Where to watch: ZEE5
War Machine
Starring Alan Ritchson, Dennis Quaid and Stephan James, the sci-fi action film is set in a war zone. Helmed by Patrick Hughes, the film released in theatres in Australia on February 12. Now, it will release on March 6.
Where to watch: Netflix
Devagudi
Starring Abhinav Shaurya, Anusri, Raghu Babu and Raghu Kunche, the film is set against a Rayalaseema faction backdrop. It explores the themes of loyalty and conflict, following a story of forbidden love amidst violent and high-stakes rivalry. It will release on March 6.
Where to watch: SunNXT
