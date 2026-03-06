Weekend Binge-watch List: Hello Bachhon, Boyfriend On Demand, The Dinosaurs And More Web Series On Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar

Friday is here, and so is our list of web series streaming on OTT this weekend. From Vineet Kumar Singh's Hello Bachhon and docu-series The Dinosaurs to K-drama Boyfriend On Demand, the list includes series from various genres and languages.

Hello Bachhon

The education-themed drama series revolves around a teacher (Vineet Kumar Singh), who is aiming to make quality education accessible through online learning. The series begins streaming on March 6 and promises to be a deep dive into the education system in India and its flaws.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Dinosaurs

The Dinosaurs is an epic documentary series narrated by Morgan Freeman and executive-produced by Steven Spielberg. It will premiere on March 6.

Where to watch: Netflix

Still Shining

Starring Park Jin-young, Kim Min-jiu and Sin Jae-ha, the series revolve around two youth who reunite 10 years later to find their lost bond. The series will release on March 6.

Where to watch: Netflix

Boyfriend On Demand

A romantic comedy series follows a burnout webtoon producer whose reality blurs when joining a virtual dating service. Starring Jisoo and Seo In-guk, the series will stream on March 6.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ted Season 2

Renewed for a second season, the fantasy comedic series stars MacFarlane reprising his role as the voice of the titular character, alongside Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes, and Giorgia Whigham. The series will stream on March 6.