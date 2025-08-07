Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Mickey 17, Oho Enthan Baby, Love Hurts, Pretty Thing And More To Binge-watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. From Robert Pattinson's Mickey 17 and Oscar-winning Ke Huy Quan's Love Hurts to Vishnu Vishal's Oho Enthan Baby, the list includes movies from all genres.

Mickey 17

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of "Parasite," Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, Mickey 17. The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson), has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job... to die, for a living. Starring Robert Pattinson in a titular role, the movie will make its digital debut for free on August 7.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Love Hurts

Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan stars as a seemingly mild-mannered realtor whose secret past can't stay buried once his former partner in crime resurfaces. The film is slated to stream on August 7.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Oho Enthan Baby

An aspiring filmmaker's attempt to turn his heartbreak into a romance movie forces him to question the ending of the story — and his own reality. Starring Rudra, Vishnu Vishal and Mithila Palkar, the film is slated to make its digital debut on August 8.

Where to watch: Netflix

Pretty Thing

The plot follows the story of a successful executive who struggles with a scorned young lover who takes his obsession too far. It stars Alicia Silverstone, Karl Glusman and Tammy Blanchard in lead roles. The movie is set to make its debut on August 8.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Maaman

Inba develops a close bond with his sister Girija's son, Laddu. Soon, he finds himself in a dilemma when Laddu creates tension in his marriage with Rekha. Will he be able to restore his marriage? Helmed by Prashant Pandiyan, the film stars Rajkiran, Swasika and Master Prageeth Sivan. The film will stream on August 8.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Nadikar

Tovino Thomas, Divya Pillai, Soubin Shahir and Balu Varghese's starrer follows the life of superstar David Padikkal. David is a good actor, but there comes a point in his life when he is forced to look inward to locate his real character and go beyond the facade of the star. The film is set to make its digital debut on August 8.

Where to watch: Saina Play

Freaky Tales

Pedro Pascal, Boden, Jay Ellis and Normani's film depicts four interconnected stories taking place at real locations and during real historical events in 1987 Oakland, California. The film is slated to release on August 8 on an OTT platform.

Where to watch: HBO Max

The Occupant

The plot revolves around Javier Muñoz (Javier Gutiérrez), a former executive, who is forced to sell his apartment because of unemployment. He becomes obsessed with the new occupants and begins infiltrating their lives. Starring Javier Gutiérrez, Mario Casas and Bruna Cusí's thriller is slated to release on August 9.