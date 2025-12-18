Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Raat Akeli Hai, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, The Great Flood And More Titles To Binge-watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. From Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders and Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse to The Great Flood, the list includes titles from various genres and languages. So, if you don't have any plans, owing to the cold, then you can enjoy these movies in the comfort of your home, wrapped in a blanket with a coffee or hot chocolate in your hands.

Raju Weds Rambai

It is based on a real story of a carefree band drummer whose love for a compounder's daughter triggers a clash of egos. Starring Akhil Uddemari, Tejaswini Rao and Chaitu Jonnalagadda, the movie released today, December 18.

Where to watch: ETV Wins

10 Dance

Ryoma Takeuchi and Keita Machida are two dancers who are opposite in all but their art. Despite this, they agree to train together for a competition. At first, they don't go along, but as time passes, they find themselves drawn to each other. The movie is slated to release on December 18.

Where to watch: Netflix

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

It is an upcoming crime thriller starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh in lead roles. It follows after members of the Bansal family are found murdered. During the investigation, Inspector Jatil Yadav uncovers a trail of secrets, greed and betrayal. It is slated to release on December 19.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Great Flood

A South Korean science fiction disaster film stars Kim Da-mi and Park Hae-soo. The story follows a mother and her young son who become trapped in a devastating flood. As they struggle to escape, a call to a critical mission puts not only their lives at risk but also the future of humanity. It will release on December 19.

Where to watch: Netflix

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse

The Malayalam-language mystery comedy thriller revolves around Dominic (played by Mammootty), a seasoned former police officer who has transitioned into a career as a private detective. It will release on December 19.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Premante

It is a romantic comedy drama revolving around a couple who are enjoying their perfect marriage, until the wife grows suspicious of her husband's strange behaviour. The movie will relese on December 19.