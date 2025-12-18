Weekend Binge-watch List: Emily In Paris 5, The Great Indian Kapil Show 4, Mrs Deshpande, Human Specimens And More Web Series Releasing On Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend on streaming giants such as Prime Video, Netflix, SunNXT and ZEE5. From Emily in Paris Season 5 and Mrs Deshpande to Human Specimens, the list includes titles from various genres and languages.

Emily in Paris Season 5

The upcoming season is a tale of two cities, Rome and Paris. The season brings back Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie. The new season will release on December 18.

Where to watch: Netflix

Mrs Deshpande

It is an upcoming thriller series starring Madhuri Dixit. In the series, she is essaying the role of a convicted serial killer who helps police in finding her copycat murderer. The series is an adaptation of the French series La Mante. It will start streaming on December 19.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Four More Shots Please! Season 4

Signing off the year in style, the final chapter arrives just in time, offering a full-hearted reunion with the beloved girl gang that defined modern female friendship on screen. Returning to their fan-favourite characters are Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo. New joinees for this season are Dino Morea, Anasuya Sengupta and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The final season will stream on December 19.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Human Specimens

The plot is adapted from the novel by Kanae Minato, one of Japan's most celebrated mystery writers. Human Specimens, a dark tale, follows a researcher who turns six young boys, including his own son, into human specimens. It will stream on December 19.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Nayanam

It is a Telugu-language psychological thriller web series starring Varun Sandesh. It revolves around a woman who is investigating her sister's suicide amidst a mysterious assailant and blindness. It will stream on December 19.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Breakdown: 1975

It is a documentary based on 1975 America, an era of social and political upheaval. Featuring Jodie Foster, the series is created by Oscar-winner Morgan Neville. It will release on December 19.

Where to watch: Netflix

Un Paarvayil

It is a Tamil thriller web series starring Parvati Nair in a dual role. It will stream on December 19.

Where to watch: SunNXT

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 4

Comedian Kapil Sharma and his team are returning with the fourth season on December 20. The show will feature guests like Priyanka Chopra.