Updated 7 September 2025 at 10:59 IST
Streaming On OTT This Week: Coolie, The Dead Girls, Materialists, Diary of A Ditched Girl, Do You Wanna Partner And More On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
From Coolie and Materialists to Do You Wanna Partner, check out the complete list of movies and web series releasing on OTT this week.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing this week on OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5, among others. The list includes movies such as Coolie, Materialists, Do You Wanna Partner, The Dead Girls and The Wrong Paris.
Coolie
Rajinikanth's starrer delves into a man's relentless quest for vengeance since youth, driven by righting past wrongs, shaping his very existence. Viewers experience the complexities of his tumultuous vendetta journey. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. The film also marks the debut of Aamir Khan in a cameo.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The Dead Girls
Based on Jorge Ibargüengoitia's novel, the series tells how the Baladro sisters built a brothel empire and became merciless killers in 1960s Mexico. Starring Paulina Gaitán, Arcelia Ramírez, and Joaquín Cosío, the show will stream on September 11.
Where to watch: Netflix
Diary of A Ditched Girl
Hook-ups, app encounters and chaotic men — dating isn't easy for Amanda. But despite being dumped by half of Malmö, she still isn't ready to give up. Starring Carla Sehn, Moah Madsen and Ingela Olsson, the watch will stream on September 12.
Where to watch: Netflix
Do You Wanna Partner
Best friends Shikha and Anahita turn entrepreneurs by starting a beer brand, diving into the bro-iest industry ever. But when their path to glory is blocked by those who think beer, business and women just don't mix, they are forced to use some rather unconventional methods - only to land them in further chaos amidst beer barons, mobsters and a monster of their own making. Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, the show will stream on September 12.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The Wrong Paris
Dawn thinks she's joining a dating show in Paris, France, only to land in Paris, Texas. She has an exit plan — until sparks fly with the cowboy bachelor. Starring Miranda Cosgrove, Pierson Fode and Frances Fisher, the movie will premiere on September 12.
Where to watch: Netflix
You and Everything Else
From teen years to adulthood, two friends linked by warmth and tension grow apart — until one is asked to accompany the other through her final days. Starring Kim Go-eun, Park Ji-hyun and Kim Gun-woo, the show will stream on September 12.
Where to watch: Netflix
Materialists
A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker (Dakota Johnson) finds herself torn between the perfect match (Pedro Pascal) and her imperfect ex (Chris Evans). The film will make its digital debut on September 13.
Where to watch: Netflix
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 7 September 2025 at 10:59 IST