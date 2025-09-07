Streaming On OTT This Week: Coolie, The Dead Girls, Materialists, Diary of A Ditched Girl, Do You Wanna Partner And More On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing this week on OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5, among others. The list includes movies such as Coolie, Materialists, Do You Wanna Partner, The Dead Girls and The Wrong Paris.

Coolie

Rajinikanth's starrer delves into a man's relentless quest for vengeance since youth, driven by righting past wrongs, shaping his very existence. Viewers experience the complexities of his tumultuous vendetta journey. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. The film also marks the debut of Aamir Khan in a cameo.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Dead Girls

Based on Jorge Ibargüengoitia's novel, the series tells how the Baladro sisters built a brothel empire and became merciless killers in 1960s Mexico. Starring Paulina Gaitán, Arcelia Ramírez, and Joaquín Cosío, the show will stream on September 11.

Where to watch: Netflix

Diary of A Ditched Girl

Hook-ups, app encounters and chaotic men — dating isn't easy for Amanda. But despite being dumped by half of Malmö, she still isn't ready to give up. Starring Carla Sehn, Moah Madsen and Ingela Olsson, the watch will stream on September 12.

Where to watch: Netflix

Do You Wanna Partner

Best friends Shikha and Anahita turn entrepreneurs by starting a beer brand, diving into the bro-iest industry ever. But when their path to glory is blocked by those who think beer, business and women just don't mix, they are forced to use some rather unconventional methods - only to land them in further chaos amidst beer barons, mobsters and a monster of their own making. Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, the show will stream on September 12.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Wrong Paris

Dawn thinks she's joining a dating show in Paris, France, only to land in Paris, Texas. She has an exit plan — until sparks fly with the cowboy bachelor. Starring Miranda Cosgrove, Pierson Fode and Frances Fisher, the movie will premiere on September 12.

Where to watch: Netflix

You and Everything Else

From teen years to adulthood, two friends linked by warmth and tension grow apart — until one is asked to accompany the other through her final days. Starring Kim Go-eun, Park Ji-hyun and Kim Gun-woo, the show will stream on September 12.

Where to watch: Netflix

Materialists

A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker (Dakota Johnson) finds herself torn between the perfect match (Pedro Pascal) and her imperfect ex (Chris Evans). The film will make its digital debut on September 13.