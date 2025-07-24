Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Sarzameen, Happy Gilmore 2, Maargan, Saunkan Saunkanay 2 And More To Binge-watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies that are slated to release on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5, this weekend. The list includes highly anticipated movies, Sarzameen, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 and Vijay Antony's Maargan.

A Normal Woman

When an unidentified disease starts to upend her life, a socialite must unravel the mystery behind it — before her whole sense of self falls apart. Starring Marissa Anita, Dion Wiyoko and Gisella Anastasia, the film will premiere on July 24.

Where to watch: Netflix

Sarzameen

An Army officer will stop at nothing to free the Kashmir valley from terrorism, even if it means paying a terrible price. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan. It will directly release on OTT on July 25.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Happy Gilmore 2

Happy Gilmore isn't done with golf — not by a long shot. Adam Sandler's short-fused legend swings for a comeback to make his kid's dream come true. The film also stars Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald in the lead roles. It will release on July 25.

Where to watch: Netflix

Saunkan Saunkanay 2

Nirmal's life spirals into chaos with his rival wives, Naseeb and Kiran, who are sisters. Things escalate when his mother brings an Italian woman, forcing the sisters to unite against the newcomer. Starring Sargun Mehta, Ammy Virk and Nimrat Khaira, the film will make its digital debut on July 25.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Show Time

It is a gripping thriller that explores how an accidental murder shatters the lives of a middle-class family. The story follows a seemingly ordinary family whose world turns upside down when a momentary lapse in judgment leads to an unintended crime. As they struggle to cover up the incident, they are pulled into a web of lies, guilt, and paranoia, testing their bonds and morals. Naveen Chandra and Kamakshi Bhaskarla's starrer will make its digital debut on July 25.

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Maargan

Tamil-language crime thriller marks the directorial debut of Leo John Paul. Starring Vijay Antony, the film is about a cop, Dhruv from Mumbai police, who hunts a serial killer targeting young girls with a burning drug. While investigating their suspect, the police discover they're facing someone far more dangerous than expected. The film is slated to make its debut on July 25.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Until Dwan

A year after Melanie goes missing, her friends set out to find answers — only to get stuck fighting mysterious killers to the death over and over again. The film will premiere on the streaming giant on July 25.