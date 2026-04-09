Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Thaai Kizhavi, Tu Yaa Main, O Romeo, Thrash And More To Binge-Watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. The list includes interesting movies from various genres and languages, such as Thaai Kizhavi, 18th Rose, Tu Yaa Main, O Romeo and Thrash. So if you don't have any plans to step out of your house they call your friends or cousins to your house and enjoy the movie session with them.

18th Rose

A Philippine coming-of-age romantic drama film helmed by Dolly Dulu stars Xyriel Manabat and Kyle Echarri. It is about a spirited teen dreaming of the perfect debut, and in the wake of this, she makes a deal with a lonely newcomer. The film will premiere on April 9.

Where to watch: Netflix

Tu Yaa Main

The film revolves around social media influencers portrayed by Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, whose romantic getaway takes a deadly turn when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile. It will premiere on April 10.

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Where to watch: Netflix

O'Romeo

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the film is inspired by a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara (played by Shahid) and his romantic alliance with Afsha (played by Triptii). It will be available for free on April 10.

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Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Thaai Kizhavi

Sivakumar Murugesan directs this Tamil comedy-drama. The story follows Pavunuthayi (Radikaa Sarathkumar), a stubborn and wealthy moneylender who lives in a village in Madurai. It will premiere on April 10.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Outcome

It is a black comedy film directed and co-produced by Jonah Hill. Starring Keanu Reeves, Hill, Matt Bomer and Cameron Diaz, the film revolves around Reeves' character, a sober actor set on a journey to make amends with those whom he has wronged in the past to figure out who the blackmailer is. The film will debut on a digital platform on April 10.

Where to watch: Apple TV

Kanimangalam Kovilakam

Malayalam horror-comedy drama helmed by Raajesh Mohan stars Ajmal Khan, Abbhi Krish, and Kottayam Ramesh. The plot focuses on students encountering supernatural forces at a haunted hostel near a cemetery. The film will premiere on April 10.

Where to watch: SunNXT

Thrash

It is a survival thriller film written and directed by Tommy Wirkola, starring Phoebe Dynevor in the lead role. The story centres on a coastal town and its residents as they confront a life-threatening crisis when a devastating hurricane strikes, leaving them stranded. As if that wasn't enough, they also have to deal with the peril of sharks, which adds to the fear among the townspeople. The film will release on April 11.