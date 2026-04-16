Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Assi, Do Deewane Seher Mein, Roommates And More To Binge-watch On Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. From Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Taapsee Pannu's Assi to Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Do Deewane Seher Mein, the list includes movies from various genres and languages. So if you don't have any plans for this weekend, then go through the list and plan your days accordingly.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Following its theatrical run, Telugu cop action drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, is set to stream from April 16 in multiple languages, including Hindi.

Where to watch: Netflix

Youth

Rom-com Youth starring Ken Karunas and Anishma Anilkumar is one of the biggest hits in Kollywood this year. It is set to begin streaming online from April 16 in multiple languages, including Hindi.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Assi

Starring Taapsee Pannu, the plot follows the story of a lawyer who takes on a case involving sexual assault and her journey to seek justice for her client. The film not only focuses on the sexual assault case but also offers a deep insight into the legal process and court hearings. The film is slated to premiere on April 17.

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Where to watch: ZEE5

Do Deewane Seher Mein

Helmed by Ravi Udyawar, this romantic comedy drama stars Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film follows the journey of Shashank and Roshni, two young professionals with completely different personalities. Roshni practically approaches life, while Shashank believes in romance. Will their paths meet? Watch the film to know. The film is expected to make its digital debut on April 17.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Bride

The Bride is a Gothic romance film directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and starring Jessie Buckley (in a dual role), Christian Bale and more. It is a spin on the Frankenstein monster tale, where he is searching for a partner in Chicago. The Bride will be available for streaming from April 17 in India.

Where to watch: BookMyShow Stream

Good Boy

An indie horror tale told from the perspective of a loyal and caring dog, Good Boy, will debut on a digital platform on April 17.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

Roommates

Starring Sadie Sandler and Chloe East, the comedy drama tells the story of two college freshmen who become roommates. How they overcome their respective obstacles is what the movie is all about. It will release on April 17.