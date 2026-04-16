Weekend Binge-watch List: Matka King, Beef 2, Pochamma, Alpha Males 5 And More Web Series To Watch On Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing on streaming giants, such as Netflix, ZEE5 and Prime Video, this weekend. From Vijay Varma's Matka King and supernatural thriller Pochamma to Carey Mulligan's Emmy-winning show Beef Season 2. If you don't have any plans to step out of your home, then check out the list and plan the day accordingly to binge-watch all.

Beef season 2

A game of power and manipulation, in season 2 of the Emmy-winning show, couples Carey Mulligan and Oscar Isaac, and Cailee Spaeny and Charles Melton will Beef. Episodes drop on April 16.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ronaldinho: The One and Only

The limited docuseries follows the life and career of Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho, tracing his journey from young prodigy to global sports icon. It will stream on April 16.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Matka King

Vijay Varma's upcoming show, Matka King, brings 1960s Bombay's gambling saga to global audiences. All episodes will stream from April 17.

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Where to watch: Prime Video

Alpha Males season 5

The season follows the four friends, Pedro, Luis, Raúl and Santi, as they face a major reality check involving middle-aged challenges like divorces, custody battles and mortgages. Season 5 of Alpha Males is set to premiere all six episodes on April 17.

Where to watch: Netflix

Pochamma

It is an upcoming supernatural thriller web series starring Snehal Kamath, Arjun Ambatu, Vijay Shobaraj Pavoor, Priya Shatamarshan and Balaji Manohar. The show revolves around an intense character, naturally delving deep into the moral dilemmas and uncovered secrets. It will start streaming on April 17.

When and where to watch: Aha Video

Tribeverse

It is a reality-based adventure show starting from April 17. It features 16 digital creators navigating and surviving the Konyak tribe’s lifestyle in Nagaland. The show will be hosted by Abhishek Malhan and Khushboo Patani.