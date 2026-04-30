Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Wuthering Heights, The Kerala Story 2, Biker, Raakaasa And More To Binge-Watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing on OTT this weekend. The list includes titles from various genres and languages, such as Wuthering Heights, The Kerala Story 2, Raakaasa and Biker. So if you don't have any plans this weekend, go through the list and plan your day.

Mustafa Mustafa

It is a comedy-drama directed by Praveen Saravanan. Starring Sathish, Suresh Ravi and Monica Chinnakotla, the film will release on April 30.

Where to watch: Aha

Wuthering Heights

Starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, the film is loosely based on the 1847 novel by Emily Brontë. The film received mixed reviews from the critics and is now all set to debut on a digital platform. The film will release on May 1.

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Where to watch: HBOMax

The Kerala Story 2

The plot dives deep into the dark and complex world of forced religious conversions. After completing its theatrical run with polarised views, the movie is all set to stream from May 1.

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Where to watch: ZEE5

Raakaasa

Telugu film Raakaasa stars Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika in the lead roles. The horror comedy will make its way to digital streaming on May 1 in multiple languages, including Hindi.

Where to watch: Netflix

Aadu 3

Malayalam film Aadu 3 is scheduled to stream from May 1. Following a successful theatrical run, the Malayalam fantasy-comedy starring Jayasurya as Shaji Pappan will be available to stream in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Biker

Biker is India's first motocross film and stars Sharwanand. It generated buzz in the theatres for its unique concept, and now, the Telugu action drama is heading to OTT, in an attempt to get more audiences. It will premiere on May 1.

Where to watch: Netflix

Leader

Saravanan stars in the gritty thriller drama Leader. The Tamil action film will stream from May 1 on OTT in multiple languages.