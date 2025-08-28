Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend(August 27-August 31): Metro In Dino, Songs Of Paradise, Karate Kid Legends, And More To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar | Image: X

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing over the weekend on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and SonyLIV. From Sara Ali Khan’s Metro In Dino, Saba Azad’s Songs Of Paradise and the Korean movie Love Untangled to The Thursday Murder Club, the list includes movies from all genres and languages to binge-watch.

Movies to watch on OTT this weekend

Metro In Dino..

The sequel to Life in a Metro tells interconnected stories of different couples, each standing at a turning point in their lives and relationships.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: August 29

Songs Of Paradise

Inspired by Raj Begum’s music, Songs of Paradise features Saba Azad and Soni Razdan and follows the journey of the first female singer at Radio Kashmir, set in the beautiful yet conflict-stricken valley of Kashmir.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release Date: August 29

The Thursday Murder Club

The film follows a group of friends in a retirement home who gather to solve murders for fun but find themselves caught in a real case.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: August 28

Love Untangled

A lovestruck teen plans to win the school heartthrob by going from curly to straight hair, until a new transfer student changes everything. The film stars Gong Myoung, Shin Eun-soo and Cha Woo-min in the lead roles.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: August 29

Karate Kid Legends

After kung fu prodigy Li Fong relocates to New York City, he attracts unwanted attention from a local karate champion and embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition with the help of Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: August 29

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

A teenage girl and her boyfriend face constant harassment from an unknown caller. When the authorities investigate, they discover a secret that changes everything they once believed about the case.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: August 29

Millionaire

A modest farmer and gambler from southern Chile wins the country’s biggest lottery. His happiness soon turns into despair when he discovers the winning ticket destroyed. With the support of his family and friends, he sets out on a thrilling journey to recover the prize.