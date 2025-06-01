Movies, Web Series Releasing On OTT This Week: Jaat, Ginny And Georgia S3, Lal Salaam, Stolen And More To Binge-watch On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

Sunday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing this week on OTT, which marks the first week of June. Streaming giants, such as Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, SonyLIV and Zee5 are slated to premiere a range of titles in various genres. From Ginny and Georgia S3 and Lal Salaam to Bhool Chuk Maaf, check out the list of titles releasing this week.

The Mortician

It is a haunting documentary of an infamous family-run L.A. mortuary that engaged in years of morally questionable and macabre practices. It is slated to stream on June 2.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Tourist Family

Seeking refuge in Tamil Nadu, Das and his family face tough trials. However, through acts of kindness, they find the home and the hope they never imagined. The film is slated to premiere on June 2.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Stolen

Stolen is a gripping action thriller set against a stark, rugged landscape in the hinterlands of India. The story follows Gautam in the early hours of the morning at a railway station, where he has come to pick up his brother Raman for a lavish wedding. But their plans unravel when they meet Jhumpa, a frantic mother searching for her kidnapped baby. Raman insists on helping, while Gautam wants no part of it. Then, a case of mistaken identity pulls them into a deadly chase, where their lives hang in the balance. Starring Abhishek Banerjee, it is slated to premiere on Prime Video on June 4.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Night Court Season 3

Judge Stone inherits her father's night court, facing hilarious legal battles. The series is scheduled to stream on June 5.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Mercy for None

After severing ties with his gang, a former gangster returns to uncover the truth behind his brother's death — embarking on a relentless path of revenge. Starring So Ji-sub, Huh Joon-ho, and Gong Myoung, the series is slated to stream on June 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

Jaat

An elite Indian government operative is sent to Sri Lanka to bring down a ruthless terrorist whose activities are financed by crime. Starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, the film is set to make its digital debut on June 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ginny and Georgia S3

This season, Georgia is pushed to her limits, and she has to survive scenarios she’s never had to survive before. Ginny, on the other hand, will show her new side where she’s coming into her own, accepting her decisions and standing by them, and making hard choices. However, not riddled with guilt or shame. The show will stream on June 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

Devika and Danny

A prophecy unfolds when an engaged Devika meets Danny. And they connect in spirit, literally. Featuring Ritu Varma, Kovai Sarala and Mounika Reddy, the show will stream on June 6.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Bhool Chuk Maaf

Ranjan (played by Rajkummar Rao), a small-town romantic boy from Banaras, lands a government job to marry Titli (played by Wamiqa Gabbi), but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva-only to be trapped until he fulfils his promise. A hilarious tale of love, fate, and redemption unfolds. The movie is set to make its digital debut on June 6.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Lal Salaam

A sports action drama film directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth is all set to make its digital debut after a long delay. Starring Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, the film will release on the occasion of Eid, which is June 7.